MIOSHA fines Jasper Weller $117,900 for safety violations

WYOMING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Jasper Weller LLC, which does business as Weller Truck Parts and Weller Reman, for three safety violations it alleges could have led to serious injury.

Following an unspecified complaint and on-site inspection, MIOSHA alleges that Jasper Weller committed one serious violation and two willful serious violations, and fined the company $117,900 for failing to uphold a safe and healthy worksite, according to a statement.

MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman COURTESY PHOTO

Jasper Weller, which repairs automotive transmission repairs and stores salvaged transmissions, was formed in 2013 after Indiana-based Jasper Engines and Transmissions acquired the assets of then locally owned Weller Truck Parts.

In a statement, MIOSHA said it conducted on-site inspections in September and October and found the company used a powered industrial truck outside of its rated capacity, transported transmission cores and casts in baskets that do not prevent them from falling out during normal movements with a powered industrial truck, and improperly secured transmissions to pallets that were stored on racks.

“We determined that the employer was not taking the appropriate steps to protect employees and comply with applicable rules,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said in a statement.

Jasper Weller has 15 working days to contest the violations. The company did not respond to a request for comment for this story.