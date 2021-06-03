Mission Design & Automation plans $5M expansion, 109 new jobs in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — Custom automation solutions provider Mission Design & Automation LLC announced today that is nearing completion on a 50,000 square foot, $5 million expansion facility in Holland Township.

The company, which is currently headquartered in a 25,000 square foot facility at 9652 Black River Ct., is working with Grand Rapids-based Pioneer Construction Co. to finish the expansion just next door.

Mission’s current facility will be dedicated to machining while the company’s offices, workstations and most of its projects will move over to the new facility, which has the needed bandwidth to house large-scale automation projects. The company expects the construction project and the move will be completed in July.

“We’ve always been focused on serving our customers, and as we do that on smaller equipment, our customers grow and their equipment grows,” Ryan Lillibridge, director of business development for Mission, told MiBiz. “It allows us to accommodate larger pieces of automation. And as we gain more customers, it allows us more space to assemble more equipment.”

With the expansion, Mission expects it will add 109 new jobs, including mechanical, controls and applications engineers in addition to machine builders.

The company received a major financial boost for recruiting and talent development with a $400,000 grant through the Jobs Ready Michigan program, which is administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. The program is designed to meet talent needs for companies looking to recruit and train individuals for high-wage, high-skill jobs.

Mission will also receive an additional $382,220 for jobs training assistance from West Michigan Works!, a regional workforce development agency.

“We want to be good stewards of those funds and use those wisely,” Lillibridge said. “For us, it’s making sure we’re developing a strong workforce in the West Michigan area and using it to train people on the technologies we use and the machines we build. It will definitely be something that the community benefits from and Mission will benefit from, and also each individual that joins the team will see a huge benefit from a career standpoint.”

Mission worked with economic development firm Lakeshore Advantage Corp. to make connections with state and local resources that aided in the project.

Holland Charter Township will consider a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption on the project at a meeting this evening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement today praising the expansion and its effect on the West Michigan region and state as a whole.

“Mission Design’s investment in Holland will create good-paying jobs and help us continue our economic recovery as we emerge from the pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This expansion in Holland cements Mission Design’s presence in West Michigan and adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s incredible manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs.

“Our future is bright, and thanks to companies like Mission Design, I know we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

Mission Design & Automation is a portfolio company of Concurrence Capital Holdings LLC, a Grand Rapids-based private equity firm which acquired the company in 2017, as MiBiz previously reported.