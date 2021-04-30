Molding Solutions completes acquisition of Norton Shores plastics molder

NORTON SHORES — Seabrook Plastics Inc., a molder of plastic parts primarily for the automotive and defense industries, recently finalized the sale of its company to a fellow lakeshore-based plastic parts manufacturer.

A deal between Seabrook Plastics and Grand Haven-based buyer Molding Solutions Inc. was finalized earlier this month.

Seabrook Plastics, which was founded in 1994 and is headquartered at 1869 Lindberg Drive in Norton Shores, specializes in producing plastic parts with tight tolerances suitable for defense applications and is known in the industry for its advanced production methods.

This includes an investment in its advanced central drying and material conveying systems that processes and distributes raw materials to the machines, designed to reduce waste and lower overall process costs.

Seabrook will now be owned and managed by Molding Solutions, an ISO 9001:2015-certified plastics injection molder located at 1734 Airpark Drive. The company supplies clients in the automotive, furniture, appliances, consumer goods and construction industries.

Seabrook Plastics worked with Hudsonville-based mergers and acquisitions firm NuVescor Group to complete the sale. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.