Motus Integrated Technologies acquires Southfield-based fiber manufacturer

Motus Integrated Technologies LLC, a Holland-based Tier 1 and Tier 2 auto supplier, has signed a definitive agreement to buy Janesville Fiber Solutions, a division of Milwaukee, Wisc.-based Jason Industries Inc.

Motus expects the deal to close late in the third quarter. Terms were undisclosed.

Shannon White COURTESY PHOTO

Janesville Fiber Solutions, based in Southfield, develops and produces high-performance engineered acoustical and thermal fiber solutions for a variety of automotive uses. The company employs more than 1,000 people at locations in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina and Mexico.

“With this acquisition, Motus’ portfolio of innovative interior offerings and advanced manufacturing facilities continues to expand and benefit our customers around the world,” Motus President and CEO Shannon White said. “Both Motus and Janesville are recognized industry leaders in compression forming. Janesville’s expertise in materials, strong customer relationships and complementary footprint will enable us to offer our customers more innovative, lightweight product solutions that meet increasing demands for interior quality and design innovation.”

Motus makes automotive headliners and interior door and console armrests, employing more than 2,000 at five current facilities. The company recently announced plans for a new $15 million plant in Gadsden, Ala., which is expected to begin operating in mid-2020.