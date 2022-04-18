Muskegon Co. fluid mixing equipment manufacturer plans $6.1M expansion to support growth

WHITEHALL TWP. — Fusion Fluid Equipment LLC, a manufacturer of fluid mixing equipment, plans to invest $6.1 million to expand and double the size of its northern Muskegon County facility.

The Whitehall Township-based business — which builds blending equipment for the pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, waste treatment, oil and gas and other industries — will add on to its existing 42,000-square-foot facility located at 8555 Silver Creek Road. After the expansion, the facility will feature 94,000 square feet of total space.

Fusion Fluid CEO Tom Swiatek told MiBiz that the expansion would be used for additional manufacturing space, while additional office space also is in the workers.

“We want to invest more in vertical integration because of the supply chain problems right now,” Swiatek said. “But, we’ve been pretty lucky with that stuff. So, the expansion was needed mostly because of growth.”

Fusion Fluid employs around 50 people and plans to add 35 high-skilled production and engineering jobs over the next three years as part of the expansion.

Swiatek said it’s a proactive move ahead of an expected increase in demand that will cause the company to run out of production space. The company plans to occupy the new space in January 2023.

The expansion should give Fusion Fluid seven to eight years of adequate space based on its current growth trajectory, Swiatek said. Specifically, Fusion Fluid has encountered growth from sanitary markets, including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care and clean energy. Some of that can be attributed to market dynamics caused by the pandemic.

“We have stuff that went toward production of the COVID vaccine,” Swiatek said. “A lot of pharmaceuticals have to be blended in liquid form, so there is a greater spend in the pharma industry. … There is more money going into green energy in California, which is a whole other area. And then I think the food and beverage industry still seems to be going pretty darn strong.”

Fusion Fluid was founded in 2009 in a small pole barn before moving to its current facility the next year. Whitehall Township is supporting the current expansion with a 12-year tax abatement.

Ultimately, Swiatek said that he plans to transition Fusion Fluid into an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

“We want to get this place fully developed and independent before we start that process,” he said.