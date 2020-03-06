Neogen acquires Australian firm, fourth international deal of 2020

LANSING — Food and animal safety products manufacturer Neogen Corp. has acquired its fourth international business this year.

The company acquired the food safety assets of Australia-based Cell BioSciences, a supplier of food safety and industrial microbiology products. The deal gives Lansing-based Neogen (Nasdaq: NEOG) a direct sales presence across Australasia for its entire products portfolio.

COURTESY PHOTO

Neogen will rebrand the business under its own name and operate from Cell BioSciences’ location in Melbourne, while the company looks to centralize its operations in a future location, according to a statement.

The deal follows the 2017 acquisition of The University of Queensland-Animal Genetics Laboratory.

“This acquisition completes the Neogen food security trifecta of our genomics, animal safety and food safety businesses under the umbrella of our Neogen Australasia operations,” Dr. Jason Lilly, vice president of international business at Neogen, said in a statement. “Our Australian business has tripled its revenues since our acquisition of the genomics lab in 2017. Adding the ability to directly sell to our food safety customers allows us to promote, market, and sell our Neogen solutions throughout the region, including to the large vertically integrated beef and dairy companies across Australia and New Zealand.”

Cell BioSciences continues to operate its non-food safety market.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Previous Neogen acquisitions this year included U.K.-based Abtek Biologicals Limited, Argentina-based Productos Quimicos Magiar S.A. and Italy-based Diessechem S.R.L., as MiBiz previously reported.