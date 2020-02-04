Neogen completes third international deal in 2020

LANSING — Neogen Corp., a food and animal safety products manufacturer, has completed its third international acquisition this year with a deal for a U.K.-based firm.

Via the deal for Abtek Biologicals Limited, Neogen (Nasdaq: NEOG) expects to accelerate growth in its global microbiology product portfolio.

COURTESY PHOTO

Abtek is a developer and supplier of culture media supplements and microbiology technologies with a production facility in Liverpool whose products complement Neogen’s culture media offerings, according to a statement.

“We believe the Abtek products are excellent examples of solutions that fit into our food safety business, as well as other areas of industrial microbiology,” Steve Chambers, managing director of Neogen’s European operations, said in a statement.

The Abtek operation will be managed through Neogen’s European headquarters in Scotland.

Neogen also manufactures microbiology at its facilities in Lansing and Heywood, England.

“This acquisition is synergistic in supporting our global manufacturing sites, leverages an existing highly trained technical salesforce, and when coupled with Neogen’s current rapid microbiology diagnostic solutions, clearly demonstrates Neogen’s focus on the importance of food microbiology on a worldwide basis,” Dr. Jason Lilly, Neogen’s vice president of international business, said in a statement.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Previous Neogen acquisitions this year included Argentina-based Productos Quimicos Magiar S.A. and Italy-based Diessechem S.R.L., as MiBiz previously reported.