New NeoCon dates set for fall 2021

After postponing and rescheduling this year’s show, organizers for popular commercial design trade show NeoCon have once again set new dates for the next installment.

Organizers for the yearly event that features new products, designs and innovation announced today that the upcoming show will be held Oct. 4-6, 2021.

In March, organizers postponed the in-person NeoCon event, which was slated for June 8-10 at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago, replacing it with a variety of digital resources. The postponement ruined plans for the roughly 50,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors that typically attend the event, including a strong representation from West Michigan companies like Steelcase Inc. and Haworth Inc.

Many office furniture and design companies were left to debut new products and concepts without the giant platform provided by NeoCon.

In the recent announcement, NeoCon organizers said moving the show to the fall would give them the best chance to “produce a safe and successful onsite event.”

Officials made the decision after discussing the move with key industry constituencies while also considering U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts.

NeoCon has been an ongoing event since its first show in 1969.