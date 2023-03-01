New statewide scholarship program aims to lure next generation of EV, mobility workers

State officials are partnering with major universities and auto-sector employers on a new statewide scholarship program aimed at developing talent in the electric vehicle and mobility space.

Announced today, the Michigander EV Scholars initiative is a public-private attempt to lure students into the electrical engineering and software spaces to fill key positions as automakers and suppliers ramp up electric vehicle and battery production in Michigan.

The state is working with 15 employers as well as top universities and community colleges to promote the program, which includes up to $10,000 scholarships in a first-year pilot for 350 engineering and software students.

“This will make a difference. This will open doors,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said during a virtual press conference this morning. “Even more importantly, it will open the eyes of students to the open doors that are available to them right here in Michigan.”

Eight of the 15 companies are directly involved in the program and will offer job opportunities to the scholarship recipients, who must commit to at least one year of working at the company. The eight companies are Bosch, Denso, Ford Motor Co., LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc., Mahle, Our Next Energy Inc., Shape Corp. and ZF Group. The scholarships are available to students at Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University and the University of Michigan, who would then work at one of the participating companies.

The remaining seven companies — BorgWarner, Dana Inc., Gentex Corp., General Motors, Magna, Nexteer and Toyota — will “promote opportunities with their firms to non-student prospective job seekers who are currently working and are interested in EV-related careers,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, chief talent solutions and engagement officer at the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

“The transition to EV represents an enormous opportunity,” Ebersole Singh said.

MEDC officials will monitor the volume of scholarship submissions to ensure the pool of potential recipients doesn’t exceed available funding. The scholarships will be distributed over the spring, summer and fall semesters of 2023. If a student’s tuition has already been paid, the program will issue a rebate check for the scholarship.

Officials at Novi-based One Next Energy Inc. (ONE) as well as Holland-based LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. said talent recruitment will be key to meet their company’s growth targets in the coming years.

Last year, ONE announced a $1.6 billion plan to build a gigafactory in Wayne County that will create 2,112 jobs. LG Energy Solution announced a year ago that it is investing $1.7 billion to create 1,200 jobs while quintupling its Holland plant capacity to produce battery components for electric vehicles.

“The work that Michigan is doing to really amplify workforce development opportunities across the state to bring more students into the energy transition and support the growth of this industry in Michigan is really valuable,” said Deeana Ahmed, ONE’s vice president of strategy, policy and sustainability.

The program launch comes after Michigan attracted more than $14 billion last year in electric vehicle and battery investment commitments from various Michigan-based and multinational companies. Meanwhile, state officials note that Michigan has more than 3,000 jobs available this year in the EV and mobility sector that companies need to fill to meet their growth targets.

The scholarship program is one phase of a broader $34 million talent attraction and retention strategy the MEDC is pursuing this year to help companies fill in-demand positions. The broader campaign relies heavily on in-state retention and recruitment as well as tapping out-of-state markets.