Nichols Paper acquires Cleveland janitorial supply company

NORTON SHORES — Nichols Paper & Supply Co. expanded its presence in northeastern Ohio with the acquisition of Cleveland-based DawnChem Inc., a supplier of janitorial and commercial cleaning supplies.

The deal, which closed Monday, was the latest for the Norton Shores-based Nichols, a distributor of paper, packaging and sanitary supplies.

“DawnChem has 42 years of strong relationships built by an impressive team of associates. We are thrilled to have them join the Nichols family,” Nichols CEO Mike Olthoff said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Nichols has locations in Grand Rapids, Holland, Traverse City, the Detroit area, Bowling Green and Cleveland, Ohio, Ft. Wayne and Indianapolis, Ind., and Decatur, Ill.