Nick Hrnyak named CEO of Lacks Enterprises amid leadership changes

BY Tuesday, February 09, 2021 10:03am

GRAND RAPIDS — Tier one automotive supplier Lacks Enterprises Inc. recently announced several changes to its front office.

The Grand Rapids-based company said late Monday afternoon that Nick Hrnyak would take over as the new CEO to replace Richard Lacks Jr., who has been in the role since 1999. Lacks will transition to become executive chairman of the board.

Hrnyak was previously company president and made headlines as the first non-family member to hold that position in company history. He joined the company in 2002 as director of sales for the Lacks’ Plastic Plate division and moved on to manager and vice president roles.

Additionally, Lacks announced that CFO Mike Clover would become president while controller Scott Chaudoir was promoted to the CFO role. The trio of executives combine for more than 40 years of experience with the company, which produces finish solutions for the auto industry and stands as the the fourth largest privately held employer in West Michigan

“The management of the Lacks organization is in good hands with Nick, Mike and Scott,” Lacks said in a statement “Although their last names are not Lacks, all have proven to be an extension of the Lacks family name. Our employees are our greatest asset and come first. Nick, Mike and Scott understand that, and will maintain the culture of a family-owned business.”

