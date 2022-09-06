Norton Shores automotive aftermarket manufacturer AGS Co. acquires California firm

NORTON SHORES — Private equity-backed AGS Company Automotive Solutions LLC, a maker of automotive aftermarket parts, has acquired a California-based manufacturer and distributor of auto and motorcycle tools and equipment.

In acquiring Gilroy, Calif.-based Motive Products from co-owners Eric Leicher and Marco Romani, AGS will add a complementary line of equipment to its portfolio. Motive Products, which has been in business for 24 years, makes the Power Bleeder line of equipment, which is used by professional racers and enthusiasts for bleeding brake lines.

“As one of the first customers of Motive Products back in 1998 and one of the owners since 2008, I’m looking forward to watching the combined forces of AGS and Motive Products dominate the automotive braking component and tool market,” Romani said in a statement.

Norton Shores-based AGS also sees the deal for Motive Products as the first in a line of several acquisitions the platform aims to complete by the end of the year.

“This is part of our aggressive strategy to acquire businesses where we can leverage AGS’ product and operational strengths, increase the amount and speed of new product offerings around our core product categories, expand our e-commerce businesses, and grow into new market channels,” AGS CEO Logan Pitts said in a statement.

AGS was founded in 1931 as American Grease Stick Co. Since 2016, the company has been a portfolio company of 3 Rivers Capital, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based private equity firm that acquired the firm from the Rosen family for $10 million, according to reports at the time.

Today, AGS is one of the leading manufacturers and producers of brake, fuel and transmission lines in the US automotive aftermarket.