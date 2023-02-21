Office furniture dealers see an unlikely resurgence

It’s been nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic upended office markets around the country, including in Michigan.

As landlords generally have been seeing tenants downsize their footprints or put blocks of space up for sublease, one segment of the office ecosystem has been rebounding since the scary early days of the global health crisis: Furniture dealers.

Companies upgrading their existing offices as incentives to get employees to reduce their time working from home, even if they are smaller footprints, has been an unanticipated boost, some said. Others have seen steady business in other sectors, such as education and health care, helping blunt the blow. And yet many are even outpacing pre-pandemic revenue figures, as painful as the first weeks and months were.

“In 2020, when everything was happening, we were nervous about what our industry was going to do and where it was going to go,” said Natalie Flora, chief creative officer for Interior Environments, which sells Allsteel, Gunlocke and HBF furniture, among others. It has offices in Novi, as well as Denver and Boise.

There was good reason for the nervousness.

According to Grand Rapids-based Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association, the American office furniture market dropped 12.2 percent to $12.94 billion in 2020, down from $14.74 billion in 2019. It was $14.09 billion in 2018 before it jumped 4.6 percent the following year.

In the Detroit area, office usage largely stopped in its tracks as workers were told to work from home to prevent the disease’s spread. The effects of the WFH mandate are still being felt today, and likely will be well into the future.

COVID-19’s early days saw a major dry-up of available projects, said Whitney Marx, principal of Detroit-based MarxModa, a MillerKnoll dealer.

“The pandemic did hit our industry extremely hard,” Marx said. “There was sort of a collapse of available projects. So that did hurt all of us tremendously. If I had to put a number on it, I would say 2019 to end of 2022 there was probably a reduction of 30 percent of job opportunities that we were all up fighting for.”

Marx said, however, that the first few months of 2023 give her hope moving forward, projecting to generate about 5 percent more in revenue than her company did in 2019. MarxModa reported to Crain’s 2021 revenue of $45 million compared to 2020 revenue of $61 million.

“What I’m seeing right now is a complete flip, and I would expect we will be surpassing prepandemic levels” this year, Marx said.

Today, metro Detroit’s office market has a vacancy rate of 19.2 percent, with the region’s second-largest submarket, Southfield, clocking in at an eye-popping 30.1 percent vacancy, according to Q4 data from the Royal Oak office of brokerage house JLL. On a net basis, some 925,000 square feet of space became vacant.

Despite those headwinds, Flora and Nigel Addison, director of opportunities for Interior Environments, said the company had record revenue last year, increasing sales by 15 percent from 2021. Revenue for the company has not gone down during the pandemic, they said. The firm’s Novi office has grown from $51 million in 2020 revenue to $53 million in 2021 and $64 million last year.

“It went from what was really scary to a really exciting opportunity,” Flora said. “It really, I think, gave us almost what we needed in this accelerated way, redesigning the workplace and allowing all of our existing customer base and future customer base to think of something that hasn't been done before.”

It’s not just upgrading space in readily apparent ways, Addison said.

“People are coming back to the office and they’re realizing this is terrible and they hear everything,” Addison said. “We’ve invested a lot of time and energy into creating a division that does acoustics and architectural products to help alleviate some of the sounds.”

And Heather Lanier, COO and principal of Troy-based Steelcase dealer NBS Commercial Interiors, said the pandemic has forced executives to talk about workspace design and office space “as part of their talent management strategy.”

“We’ve been trying to get their attention for years,” Lanier said. “We’re very passionate that space, when it’s well designed and very thoughtful in its intention, can help an organization improve its business results by appropriately placing different divisions or business units adjacent from one another.”

Lanier said NBS has maintained profitability throughout the pandemic, although revenue has dropped considerably. Prior to the pandemic, NBS pulled in about $136 million, and in 2020 it dropped to $103 million, and to about $98.3 million in 2021. But last year, the company grew to about $120 million.

Lanier said that although the company’s office furniture sales revenue is still “challenged,” other sectors — K-12 and higher education, and health care, among them — are bright spots.

West Michigan strength

Things are different on the other side of the state.

West Michigan office furniture dealers say they are keeping busy despite the changing office real estate landscape.

Year over year, Grand Rapids’ office vacancy rate rose from around 11 percent to 13.8 percent in fourth quarter 2022, according to JLL’s latest Grand Rapids market report. Transaction activity remained muted in the quarter, limited to smaller leases and renewals along with a few new-construction deliveries. The region's Q4 vacancy rates are much lower than those of larger metros like Detroit (19.2 percent), Chicago (19.5 percent), New York (15.9 percent) and Los Angeles (22.5 percent).

Dave Shaffer is CEO of Interphase Interiors based in Grand Rapids, and Johnny Brann Jr. is its president and owner. The company is a Haworth dealer and workspace designer with clients primarily concentrated in West Michigan, Traverse City and the Upper Peninsula.

Although Interphase is a private company and does not disclose revenue, Shaffer and Brann said they’ve had three straight record-breaking years for total sales volume and an increase in customers despite pandemic lockdowns, the rise of remote and hybrid work, and rising office vacancy rates.

Brann and Shaffer said all three of Interphase’s primary segments — office, education and health care — are performing better than they were in 2019.

They said as a smaller market with more family-owned businesses, shorter commute times and more traditional ideas about in-person work, West Michigan is more insulated from the more drastic downturns of larger markets.

“We have not seen businesses taking less office space,” Brann said. “There’s certainly been some refreshing of space. We’ve had plenty of new builds, and we’ve had record years over the last three years. So, in West Michigan, I would say it’s very strong, and I would anticipate getting stronger as more people begin to either get back to work in the office full time and/or with that hybrid model, which will still entail the same amount of space.”

Another contributing factor they cited is having manufacturing clients that are trying to avoid a sense of inequity among line workers, who can’t work from home, and white-collar employees, who can, by bringing the latter back in person at least most days.

One manufacturing client redesigned both the offices and the plant workers’ break areas so that they would all have a better work experience.

“What they did … in that example, (was) trying to make there be not so much disconnect between office versus plant,” Shaffer said.

Todd Custer is CEO of Steelcase dealer Custer Inc., which has clients in Southwest, West and Northern Michigan and Northern Indiana.

He said his company struggled in 2020 and 2021 as clients faced the “start, stop” nature of lockdowns and COVID surges, but 2022 revenues were back to where they were pre-pandemic. He did not disclose specific numbers but said the recovery was mostly due to increased business in the health care and education segments rather than the office market.

On the office side, he said some companies are downsizing, and Custer is being booked to help those clients redesign their post-pandemic footprints.

“It’s more community spaces, collaboration spaces, spaces that are more energizing (and) enticing,” he said. “It’s bringing more of that residential world into the space, more comfortable types of spaces, and also, more hospitality elements into the space … (as) people are so used to being at home. … No one wanted to come back to their old space, and they needed something new and vibrant.”

Some of the bigger renovation projects Custer has tackled during the pandemic include renovating the grocery chain and food distributor SpartanNash’s corporate headquarters last year and refreshing Kellogg Company’s Battle Creek headquarters between 2020 and 2021 to improve common areas and meeting and collaboration spaces.

“People are kind of really looking at their real estate and their buildings and saying, ‘What do I need to do? What investments do I need to make to drive people in to come back into the office at a more consistent level?’” he said.

Custer said he expects the trend of companies moving to smaller offices or retooling the space they have will continue this year.

“It’s going to be interesting what happens in 2023, just with the economy, and if this recession happens and people pull back on spending,” he said. “But hopefully it’s like in 2022, and people continue to look at real estate and space differently and make investments where they can and should.”