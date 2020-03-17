Office furniture trade show NeoCon postponed

NeoCon, the office furniture industry’s annual showcase held each June in downtown Chicago, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the trade show, which was scheduled for June 8-10 at the Merchandise Mart, said in an email they are working to set a new date.

“The health and welfare of all NeoCon participants, as well as local, national and international communities at large, are our highest priority. For the past several weeks, the Mart has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with partners and city and state officials. It is now clear that postponement is the correct decision and all those involved with the June event have new information with which to plan accordingly,” according to the statement. “Our task ahead is to work with NeoCon partners and constituencies to determine the best option for alternate dates. We will communicate updated plans as soon as possible.”

NeoCon annually attracts thousands of industry executives, interior designers, facility managers and others. Manufacturers such as West Michigan-based Steelcase Inc. and Haworth Inc. annually showcase their new products, office designs and innovations at the event.