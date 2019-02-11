Ohio company acquires Belmont-based Filter and Coating Technology Inc.

BELMONT — Filter and Coating Technology Inc., a supplier of filter and coating solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, is under new ownership.

The Belmont-based industrial distributor was acquired by Ohio Transmission Corp., a Columbus, Ohio-based industrial equipment service provider and distributor, according to a statement.

Filter and Coating Technology (FACT), which was founded in 1984 and employs 21 people, supplies manufacturers with paint, finishing, adhesives and coating operations, primarily in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

FACT will become a division of OTP Industrial Solutions and will maintain its name and local management, including President Steve Workman, who remains with the company and will lead the operations in Belmont.

“Becoming part of OTP Industrial Solutions provides additional engineering, installation capabilities and additional products that will enable us to further our customers’ success,” Workman said in a statement.

FACT primarily works with customers in the automotive, wood finishing, RV, furniture, marine, food processing, medical and general industrial industries.

The OTP Industrial Solutions division offers technical sales and service for industrial automation, motion control, fluid power, pumps, spray finishing, sealant and adhesive application and power transmission systems and products.

The deal boosts OTP Industrial Solutions’ capabilities in industrial finishings and sealants, according to a statement.

“FACT has been a well-respected competitor in our markets for more than 30 years,” Matt Piatt, COO and CFO of Ohio Transmission, said in a statement. “They have only continued to improve their market position by providing exceptional service to customers over the years. The addition of FACT to the OTC family will provide even better service and greater capabilities to all of our customers.”