Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquires West Coast medical device packaging firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Oliver Healthcare Packaging has expanded with a deal for a supplier of medical device packaging on the West Coast.

The deal for Anaheim, Calif.-based CleanCut Technologies LLC, also an exclusive medical packaging provider, was finalized in Jan. 24, according to a statement.

COURTESY IMAGE

Oliver Healthcare Packaging, which is headquartered in Grand Rapids and operates global manufacturing operations, is a supplier of pouches, lidding, roll stock and mounting cards for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Included in the acquisition were CleanCut’s packaging product portfolio, design and prototyping, 3-D printing and contract packaging. The company makes a patented dispenser for catheters and guidewires, mounting cards, pouches, lids, cartons and shippers, according to a statement.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging also acquired a 70,000-square-foot facility in California with 25,000 square feet of cleanroom manufacturing space.

“With an impressive product portfolio, their West coast location and an exceptional design team, this partnership will deliver the technical expertise, customer service and speed-to-market our customers need to succeed,” Mike Benevento, president and CEO of Oliver Healthcare Packaging, said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.