Otsego equipment manufacturer acquired by individual investors

OTSEGO — Otsego Crane & Hoist Co., a manufacturer that specializes in overhead material handling equipment, has been sold to individual investors.
Grand Rapids-based merger and acquisition advisers Calder Capital LLC, which worked with the Otsego-based company on the deal, announced the sale on Friday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company was purchased by two Grand Rapids-based intellectual property attorneys, who chose to remain anonymous.
Otsego Crane & Hoist — which designs, fabricates, distributes and services overhead material equipment like hoists, cranes, and festoon systems — was established in 1989 by former owner Ron Hill.
Hill will transition to retirement upon exiting the company. Hill initially engaged Calder Capital about sourcing a buyer back in 2019. Finding the right buyer was a problem only compounded by the disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a nail-biter of a transaction for everyone involved,” Sam Scharich, director of business development for Calder Capital, said in a statement. “There were many hurdles to overcome due to the pandemic that added many additional steps to the process, yet everyone involved persevered and ultimately the process culminated in a successful transaction with both sides eager to take the next steps.”
ADVERTISEMENT
News coverage in the manufacturing section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from The Michigan Economic Development Corporation. MEDC markets Michigan as the place to do business, assists businesses in their growth strategies and fosters the growth of vibrant communities across the state. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.