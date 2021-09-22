Ottawa Co. sign frame manufacturer moving operations with $1.2M expansion

ZEELAND TWP. — USA Sign Frame and Stake Inc., which produces signs, sign frames and stakes in Ottawa County, has announced a nearly $1.23 million expansion that will move operations from Georgetown Township to Zeeland Township.

The company, which introduced its first product to the market in 2008, plans to build a new 11,990-square-manufacturing facility to expand production and operations while creating six new jobs over the next two years.

The company provides recycled plastic sign frames to both small businesses and large distributors.

“We are honored to be a competitive employer and eager to continue our expansion in the Zeeland area with our dedicated team, committed to an unparalleled level of service to our customers and further growing the job market in our area,” company Owner and President Brian Kronemeyer said in a statement.

Economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage helped provide resources on the company’s relocation and expansion.

The company plans to move to the facility this winter or spring of 2022. Zeeland-based Excel Builders Inc. serves as the general contractor.

Zeeland Township officials have approved a 12-year Industrial Facilities Exemption for the project.

“We are fortunate to have USA Sign Frame & Stake expand in our community, and we welcome, support, and celebrate their success and continued growth,” Township Supervisor Tom Oonk said in a statement.