Pace Industries to close Muskegon plant, lay off 244 workers

MUSKEGON — Die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to lay off 244 workers as it closes a Muskegon plant next month, according to a notice filed with state officials.

Company officials cited “financial trouble” as the reason for the layoffs and closure of its facility at 2121 Latimer Drive in Muskegon, according to a notice filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Layoffs will start on Dec. 20 and conclude by Dec. 31, according to the company’s notice. The layoffs include 213 non-union employees and 31 salaried employees.

A Pace Industries spokesperson could not immediately provide comment.

Pace Industries lists four manufacturing facilities in Muskegon and a corporate headquarters in Novi, where it relocated from Arkansas in 2021. The Michigan Strategic Fund supported the relocation with a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. State officials said in June 2021 that Pace Industries had 360 employees in Michigan at the time.

A manufacturer of aluminum die castings, zinc die castings, mechanical assemblies and injected molded plastics for the automotive industry, Pace Industries acquired the former Port City Group operations in Muskegon in 2015.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, Pace Industries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following two years of financial difficulties and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic that resulted in plants closing and worker layoffs. According to a state filing at the time, the company furloughed a total of 456 employees in Muskegon.

In a previous bankruptcy filing, the company disclosed $560 million in revenue in 2019.

Pace Industries’ website shows additional manufacturing locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Mexico.