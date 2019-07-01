Padnos acquires Regal Recycling

HOLLAND — A West Michigan recycler has acquired Howell-based Regal Recycling Inc.

In the deal announced Monday, Holland-based Louis Padnos Iron and Metal Co. will add two Southeast Michigan locations to its portfolio.

Padnos will operate Regal Recycling’s Howell operations, while partner firm GLR Advanced Recycling will run the company’s Whitmore Lake site, according to a statement.

“This move furthers regional consolidation and allows us to better serve our customers throughout Michigan,” Padnos President Jonathan Padnos said in a statement. “PADNOS views Howell as a vibrant and growing community and we want to be part of that growth.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Padnos now operates 19 locations in Michigan and Indiana.

Padnos in August 2018 acquired a “significant” stake in GLR Advanced Recycling, as MiBiz reported at the time.