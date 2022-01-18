PADNOS to invest $6.6M, create 50 jobs as part of Wyoming expansion

WYOMING — Industrial recycling and scrap management company PADNOS plans to invest $6.6 million to expand its facility in Wyoming.

The expansion, which was announced today by West Michigan-based economic development organization The Right Place Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC), will take place at 500 44th St. SW in Wyoming and is expected to create 50 new jobs.

The family-owned PADNOS had considered expanding either the Wyoming site or a facility in Indiana, according to state officials.

The 100-year-old company, which is headquartered in Holland and operates facilities throughout both Michigan and Indiana, has a nationwide reach and works with companies to reuse metal, paper, plastic and electronic waste.

“PADNOS is proud to further our investment in the community while increasing our processing capabilities to meet market demands,” PADNOS President and CEO Jonathan Padnos said in an announcement.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for recycled material and we are committed to working with our partners to get these materials back into new products and keeping them out of our landfills and oceans,” he added.

The expansion includes a new laboratory, maintenance garage and loading docks, and will enhance the company’s capabilities to recycle ocean-bound plastics. PADNOS is also investing in additional electrical and infrastructure upgrades.

The MEDC provided PADNOS with a $250,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled workforce provide an environment where businesses like PADNOS can grow and thrive, creating good jobs for Michiganders,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement touting the expansion. “We’re pleased that this long standing Michigan company has chosen to expand in our state. With the help of companies like PADNOS, we can continue growing Michigan’s economy.”