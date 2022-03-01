Pallet solutions provider Kamps expands Colorado presence with latest acquisition

WALKER — Pallet solutions provider Kamps Inc. expanded its presence in Colorado through a recent acquisition.

The Walker-based Kamps, which supplies, recycles, maintains and customizes wooden pallets, announced that it has acquired L&R Pallet Services, which operates from a single location in its home city of Denver.

Bernie Kamps COURTESY PHOTO

L&R Pallet Services, which specializes in new and recycled pallets, also offers its clients a recycling service for cardboard, plastic and aluminum. The company, which was established in 1974 and is currently run by second-generation owners James and Carine Ruder, has 110 employees and operates 180 trailers, while managing more than 2.2 million pallets a year.

Kamps is expecting to retain all ownership and employees from L&R.

“The addition of L&R to our Kamps team is exciting,” Kamps CEO Bernie Kamps said in a statement. “James (Ruder’s) father started one year after myself. To see what he, James, and Carine built is a testament to the rewards of great customer service, and a culture of an employee-focused business.”

“James and Carine have taken the business to new heights and have grown to be the largest pallet company in the Denver market. We all eagerly look forward to the future together.”

With the purchase, Kamps now has two locations in Colorado, which are both a part of its total 49 asset-based locations and 400 additional locations in its nationwide network.

Since 2020, Kamps has been majority owned by Freeman Spogli & Co., a Los Angeles, Calif.-based private equity firm. The company took on six acquisitions in 2021

“We see the decision to join Kamps as the next step in our continuous effort at being the premier pallet provider in the Colorado market,” James Ruder said. “We are excited to have all of their new tools in our tool belt and look forward to being able to provide even better products and solutions to our loyal customers.”