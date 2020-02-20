Pangea Reptile LLC expanding in Zeeland

ZEELAND — A manufacturer of pet products and distributor of small reptiles is expanding its existing Zeeland Charter Township location.

Pangea Reptile LLC expects to invest $1.3 million into the expansion project. The company started in 2001 outside of Grand Rapids with the breeding of geckos and small-scale sales of dry goods.

The company grew through online sales of reptile food, products and lizards. Pangea Reptile, which currently employs around 20 people, bought an existing 35,000 square-foot facility on Pentatech Drive in Zeeland in 2019, according to a statement from Lakeshore Advantage, the economic development organization for Ottawa and Allegan counties.

“Pangea Reptile is a great example of how quickly a young, energetic company can make a positive impact here on the lakeshore,” Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage, said in a statement. “Pangea just moved to Zeeland Charter Township this past year and is already expanding their footprint and their workforce.”

The expansion is expected to increase the company’s manufacturing footprint by 17,000 square feet and add 13 jobs.

Zeeland Charter Township has offered the company a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption, according to the announcement.