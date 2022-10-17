PE-backed Burke Porter Group acquires San Diego-based contract manufacturer

ADA — Burke Porter Group, a producer of automated diagnostic, testing and production equipment for specialty industrial markets, has bolstered its medical and life sciences capabilities with the acquisition of a San Diego-based contract manufacturer and product design firm.

The deal for D&K Engineering adds end-to-end product design and contract manufacturing services and enhances Burke Porter Group’s offerings to help customers commercialize science-based products and instruments, according to a statement. It also gives Burke Porter a strategic foothold in the important southern California market, a hotbed of medical device and life sciences companies.

“D&K’s comprehensive, global engineering and manufacturing capabilities complement BPG’s offerings in medical and life sciences end markets and extend our footprint into Southern California, one of the most important biomedical markets in the world,” Burke Porter Group CEP Jeff Moss said in a statement, citing an aligned culture and mission between the two companies.

“The strategic combination of D&K’s rich history of innovating alongside the world’s leading medical and life science OEMs and BPG’s strong manufacturing expertise will meaningfully enhance our ability to serve a diverse and growing base of customers,” Moss said.

The acquisition comes two months after Burke Porter Group (BPG) became a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm AEA Investors LP, which acquired the company from Hong Kong-based China Everbright Ltd.’s CEL Global Investment Fund LP.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but D&K Engineering founders Scott Dennis and Alex Kunczynski will remain with the company.

The pair founded D&K Engineering in 1999 and have partnered with customers on more than 700 product launches. The company’s services include concept creation and design engineering to systems architecture, prototyping, manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and after-market support.

D&K Engineering operates from its headquarters in San Diego and maintains additional development and manufacturing sites in Singapore and Malaysia.

“Joining an innovative, proven company like BPG will fuel our continued growth, expand our capabilities and increase our global reach, while improving our service offerings and enhancing our current strategic relationships,” Dennis said in a statement.