PE-backed Burke Porter Group adds to life sciences portfolio with acquisition of Irish firm

ADA — Burke Porter Group is expanding its footprint to Ireland and bolstering its life sciences capabilities with the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of assembly products and storage solutions for the biomedical industry.

The private equity-backed BPG announced Tuesday that it has acquired Quantum 3, which designs and builds solutions to optimize workflow processes in cleanrooms and other demanding environments. Based in Killaloe in County Cork, Quantum 3 specializes in modular flexible aluminum profile and framing systems.

Executives with Ada-based BPG, which produces automated diagnostic, testing and production equipment for specialty industrial markets, said the addition aligns well with its current offerings.

“The strength of Quantum 3’s relationships with medical and life science OEM companies in conjunction with its collaborative engineering approach perfectly complements BPG’s offering,” BPG CEO Jeff Moss said in a statement. “We are excited at the opportunity of expanding our footprint into Ireland, one of the world’s most important biomedical markets, while strengthening our portfolio of solutions across emerging and growing markets.”

Founded in 2000, Quantum 3 provides turnkey manual, semi-automated or automated solutions for customers, and has worked with companies in Ireland, the U.S. and Costa Rica. Company founders Pat Hayes and Paul McGrath will remain with the company.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the deal marks BPG’s second life sciences acquisition since New York-based investment firm AEA Investors acquired the company in August from Hong Kong-based China Everbright Ltd.’s Global Investment Fund LP. Everbright’s fund acquired a controlling stake in BPG in 2015 for $90 million.

BPG in October acquired San Diego-based contract manufacturer D&K Engineering, giving Burke Porter Group a strategic foothold in southern California, a hotbed of medical device and life sciences companies.

Burke Porter Group was founded in 1953 operates in 45 locations worldwide and has more than 1,500 employees and 21 production facilities.