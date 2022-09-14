PE-backed Kamps Inc. closes 3 deals in 30 days

WALKER — Pallet solutions firm Kamps Inc. has kicked its dealmaking into high gear over the last month, closing on acquisitions that expand the company’s footprint into Minnesota and deepen its presence in Florida.

Most recently, private equity-backed Kamps Inc. acquired Hugo, Minn.-based Northland Pallet Inc., a pallet recycling and manufacturing company with customers in Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. The company also nationally distributes wood pellets created from compressed wood waste.

Northland Pallet’s staff and leadership will remain with the company, which was founded in 1998 in Minneapolis by Mitch Martin. Northland Pallet employs 60 people and operates out of a 100,000-square-foot facility.

“We are excited to move into the Minnesota market with the acquisition of Northland Pallet,” Kamps Inc. President Mitchell Kamps said in a statement. “Northland has a facility layout that can handle significant growth as we look to make continued investments in this market.”

Mitchell Kamps, president of Kamps Inc. (MIBIZ FILE PHOTO BY KATY BATDORFF)As well, Kamps cited the company’s pallet recycling, wood pellet operation, and automation investments as crucial to “providing our customers with a comprehensive product line up and a relentless focus on continuous improvement.”

The Northland Pallet deal follows a pair of acquisitions that Kamps Inc. completed in the month of August.

Kamps Inc. acquired a Jacksonville, Fla. location from Pallet Express Inc. on Aug. 15 and closed on a deal for Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company LLC on Aug. 29, according to a statement. The pair of deals added 65 people to the Kamps Inc. team, along with 103 trailers.

The management and staff at both companies will remain in the businesses. The deals bolstered Kamps Inc.’s capabilities in pallet recycling, new pallet manufacturing, and total pallet management services for the Florida market.

Both companies will join Kamps Inc.’s South-East region, which includes eight locations in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

In a statement, Kamps noted both of the acquired companies have a track record of growth and a diversified customer base.

“We look forward to bringing more volume and capabilities to each location to promote additional growth opportunities for the teams,” Kamps stated. “Both locations are strong cultural fits and stand behind similar values, which aligns our team nicely.”

Los Angeles, Calif.-based private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. has served as the majority owner of Kamps Inc. since 2020. In 2021, Kamps Inc. completed six acquisitions, which earned President Mitchell Kamps honors as the MiBiz Dealmaker of the Year in the corporate executive category.

Earlier this year, Kamps Inc. also acquired Denver, Colo.-based L&R Pallet Services in a deal that bolstered the company’s presence in the state and added 100 people and 180 trailers, as MiBiz previously reported.

With the latest deals, Kamps Inc. now operates from 52 locations with more than 6,100 trailers and employs 3,500 people.