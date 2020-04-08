PE-backed pallet company acquires wood products wholesaler

GRAND RAPIDS — Pallet management firm Kamps Inc. has acquired wood products wholesaler D&H Bark Inc. of Manton in Wexford County.

D&H Bark, which operates a 12-acre yard, will become part of the Wood Resource Division at Kamps, and the company’s sixth location in Michigan, according to a statement.

The company’s original owners will stay on with Kamps for a season to ensure a seamless transition. The D&H Bark management team will continue to run the company’s day-to-day operations.

D&H Bark has been in operation for more than three decades and specializes in wood products ranging from hardwood, red pine, and cedar barks; animal bedding; colored mulches, and landscape chips.

For Kamps, the acquisition will allow the company to capitalize on ongoing growth nationally in its pallet and recycling divisions. The addition will allow Kamps to produce bark and mulch at a higher volume, as well as expand its customer base.

Kamps President Mitchell Kamps called D&H Bark a “long standing, family owned company with a clear focus on quality of product and delivering top notch service.”

“This aligns with our company’s principles and goals we expect to deliver to our customers each day. Also our businesses help complement all aspects of our current supply chain,” Kamps said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based Kamps Inc. offers pallets, pallet management services and wood resources from more than 100 locations to serve the national market.

In January, Kamps Inc. said that it had sold a majority interest to Los Angeles, Calif.-based private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co., as MiBiz previously reported. The private equity firm also acquired Marquette-based Easy Ice LLC earlier this year.