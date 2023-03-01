Perrigo backs off on M&A to focus on integrating recent deals, reducing debt

GRAND RAPIDS — Perrigo Co. plc intends to pause M&A for the next couple of years to focus on improving performance and profitability as it works to reduce its debt load.

After making seven acquisitions and four divestitures in four years as part of broad plan that transformed Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) into a “self-care” company, “now is the time for Perrigo to shift from M&A to executional excellence and strengthen its balance sheet,” President and CEO Murray Kessler told investors Tuesday in outlining a new three-year strategic plan.

“The first thing we need to do is not acquire more companies,” Murray said during Perrigo’s annual virtual Investor Day. “You won’t see any major bolt-on M&A for the next couple years.”

Perrigo’s divestitures include selling the generic drug and animal health divisions, the Latin American over-the-counter medication business, and closing research and development in India.

Acquisitions from 2018 to 2022 that reignited growth and generated $660 million in revenues last year include the $750 million deal in 2019 for Ranir Global Holdings LLC, a Grand Rapids-based maker of oral care products; the acquisition of Paris-based HRA Pharma in 2022; and most recently, the November deal with Nestlé SA for the Gateway infant formula facility in Eau Claire, Wis. that included acquiring the U.S. and Canada rights for the Gerber Good Start infant formula brand.

The acquisitions of HRA and the Wisconsin infant formula plant now generate $150 million in operating income, and they “have to be executed flawlessly,” Kessler said.

Perrigo, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland but run from Grand Rapids, now has $4.1 billion in debt and $150 million in interest and other expenses.

The decision to temporarily step back from M&A comes as Perrigo gets calls “all the time” from companies divesting brands and there are “a lot of things available,” he said.

“But for Perrigo right now, the message is we’re going to execute these integrations (and) we’re going to pay down some debt. That ought to put us in a nice position to be able to revisit some deals again in 2025, but only if they further enhance our strategy.

“After all that number of deals — and we have just done these two big ones — there is a massive amount of work that we have to do to execute flawlessly, and the distributor convergence, and everything else. That has got to be what this organization focuses on at that moment.”

Perrigo may do additional divestitures, “and that will help give us some of the cash for paying down the debt,” he said.

The three-year plan that Kessler and other Perrigo executives detailed Tuesday was designed to drive sales growth, accelerate earnings, improve margins, and reduce the company’s leverage by 2025.

“We believe these plans will build value for shareholders as we continue to make lives better for those consumers who depend on Perrigo products,” Kessler said.

The new strategic plan includes reinventing Perrigo’s global supply chain and a commitment to strong diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs. Perrigo also said it plans to launch a line of CBD products next year after making a $50 million investment in 2020 for a 20-percent stake in Colorado-based Kazmira LLC.

Perrigo on Monday reported $4.51 billion in sales for 2022, a 7.5-percent percent increase from 2021, with a $140.6 million net loss that was attributed to inflation, higher operating costs from acquisitions and labor, and unfavorable currency translations. Minus certain charges, Perrigo said it had $492 million in adjusted operating income in 2022.