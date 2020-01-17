Perrigo plans $13.6 million expansion in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — Allegan-based Perrigo Co. plc is investing $13.6 million to expand its existing location in Holland Township.

The company, a maker of store-brand, over-the-counter medications and self-care products, is building a 66,000-square-foot warehousing facility at 13295 Reflections Drive north of Holland.

“Perrigo’s investment is a testament to the strength and ingenuity of our region’s manufacturing workforce,” Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage Corp., said in a statement. “We are grateful to have the significant investment by global business leader and outstanding employer, Perrigo, in West Michigan.”

Lakeshore Advantage, the local economic development organization for Ottawa and Allegan counties, worked with the company to access local and state resources to support the expansion.

During its Jan. 16 meeting, the Holland Township Board of Trustees approved an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption over 12 years to support the project.