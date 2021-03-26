Petoskey Plastics plans $30M expansion in Texas to meet demand

Petoskey Plastics Inc. — a manufacturer of plastic films, bags and resin — aims to meet surging demand in one of its business segments by expanding its operation to a new facility in Texas.

The Petoskey-headquartered company, which employs 451 full-time and 113 part-time or temporary employees, recently announced that it is investing $30 million into a facility located in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of McKinney.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Petoskey Plastics has seen a surge in demand for its blown film products, which include trash bags, construction sheeting and automotive seat coverings. The company already manufactures these products at facilities in Petoskey, Hartford City, Ind., and Morristown, Tenn.

The new Texas facility will help address these market pressures, allowing the company to increase output by around 15 percent over the next 12 months.

The existing building is 53,000 square feet, and Petoskey Plastics plans to add an additional 40,000 to 60,000 square feet by August 2022.

Petoskey Plastics plans to initially hire 20 new employees in order to open the facility and will tack on an additional 55 new jobs once the expansion is completed.

“This facility will give us the opportunity to be closer to our raw material suppliers in the Gulf and will help us service our West Coast customers,” Petoskey Plastics Chairman and CEO Paul Keiswetter said in a statement.

“We will be cutting our delivery time in half for both raw material and finished goods and will be more competitive, overall. This plant will start production as early as April and receive the most state-of-the art equipment available in the blown film market space over the coming months.”