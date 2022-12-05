Pfizer investing $750M to expand Portage production facility

PORTAGE — Pfizer Inc. plans to invest $750 million to expand production capacity in Portage, creating 300 jobs.

The investment announced this morning comes on top of the initial $465 million Pfizer spent in 2018 to develop the 400,000-square-foot Portage production facility that makes sterile injectable, liquid, and semi-solid medicines, plus pharmaceutical ingredients. The company announced a $120 million expansion earlier this year at the site.

“This expansion is part of our blueprint to grow our U.S. manufacturing base, create more manufacturing jobs, and help ensure patients everywhere can get the medicines they need,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

One of Pfizer’s largest production facilities and in operation since 1948, the Kalamazoo County campus makes more than 144 products and employs 3,000 people and contractors. The corporation drives an annual economic impact of $3 billion in the Kalamazoo area.

“Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We brought this investment home thanks to effective collaboration between the state and Pfizer, and I know that Michigan’s future is bright because we have world-leading companies, economic momentum, and the hardest working people on the planet to move us forward.”

Pfizer’s latest investment in Kalamazoo “will help us advance some of the most innovative manufacturing technologies in sterile injectable production and distribution, while increasing access to these vital medicines,” said Mike McDermott, executive vice president and chief global supply officer.

“The innovations we put into place in response to the pandemic are now part of our everyday ways of working. We are proud to be a leader in U.S. manufacturing and proud of the impact we have on patients and people around the world,” McDermott said.

Products that Pfizer will produce with the expanded capacity include using new mRNA technology and ultra-low temperature storage.

