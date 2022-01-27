Pharmaceutical packaging and delivery system maker announces $6 million expansion in Walker

WALKER — West Contract Manufacturing plans to invest $6 million to expand in Walker.

As a local subsidiary of West Whiteland Township, Pa.-based West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., which designs and produces injectable pharmaceutical packaging for pharmaceutical and medical device companies, West Contract Manufacturing will add 110 jobs under the expansion plan announced today by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

The company presently employs 266 people at its contract manufacturing facility in Walker.

The state supported the project with a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The expansion will include new machinery and equipment as well as building improvements.

“We are pleased to continue our growth in Walker, Michigan, which will help support our mission of improving patient lives around the globe,” Brian Meines, site director at West Contract Manufacturing’s Walker facility, said in a statement.

“I’m proud of our team members and the work they do to support our mission. We look forward to being able to support our local communities with more job opportunities as a result of this expansion and are excited to contribute to a continued bright future for our Walker and Grand Rapids communities.”

West Michigan economic development organization The Right Place Inc. also has offered to support the project with staff time and resources.

West Contract Manufacturing chose to expand in Walker over locations in other states.

“This project is a win for West Michigan and for the entire state,” Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., said in a statement. “We appreciate the efforts of The Right Place and other local partners in supporting this project and will work with West as it continues to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents. Work remains; however, we celebrate West’s vote of confidence in Michigan.”