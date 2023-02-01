Port City Ventures invests in Rolar Products amid expansion to new Muskegon-area plant

MUSKEGON — Private equity and venture capital firm Port City Ventures LLC’s capital investment in Rolar Products Inc. will go to support further growth.

The Muskegon-based Rolar Products makes high-volume, tight-tolerance components and gearing for industries that include the automotive, medical and industrial sectors. The company has grown 200 percent in the last two years.

“Their support and expertise will help us to continue to innovate and improve our products and reach new markets. We are looking forward to a successful future with Port City Ventures,” Rolar Products President Jack Russell said in a statement.

As well, Rolar Products invested in a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Muskegon County’s Egelston Township, where it installed new machining technology such as production data acquisition software to improve efficiencies and quality. The new facility is three times the size of Rolar’s former location.

The increased production capacity will enable Rolar Products to diversify its product portfolio and potentially add up to 15 new jobs.

“The company’s dedication to innovation and efficiency, as well as its commitment to delivering high-quality products, make it an excellent choice for investment,” John Essex, a partner at Port City Ventures, said in a statement. “We are excited to support Rolar as it continues to grow and expand its reach in the industry.”

Based in Muskegon, Port City Ventures specializes in investing in various industries with a focus on technology and manufacturing.

Rolar’s decision to expand in Muskegon County “is a testament to the talented workforce that supports our advanced manufacturing industry and the passion for continued company growth by Rolar’s leadership team,” Marla Schneider, president and CEO of Greater Muskegon Economic Development, said in a statement.