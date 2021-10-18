Portage-based Clark Logic expands logistics footprint with latest acquisition

PORTAGE — Clark Logic LLC, a Southwest Michigan-based provider of single-source transportation, logistics, facility and real estate solutions, has completed the acquisition of a nearby company.

Founded in Three Rivers in 1969 but now based in Portage, Clark Logic announced that it has acquired F.W. Burns Mail Contracting, a family-owned mail contracting business in Kalamazoo that has been in business for nearly five decades.

David Casterline COURTESY PHOTO

When it came to finding the right strategic acquisition, Clark Logic CEO David Casterline told MiBiz that the company was looking to buy a business with the right cultural fit — a similar mentality to its hiring process.

“The No. 1 thing we hire for is culture fit,” said Casterline, adding that his business was able to avoid layoffs all through the COVID-19 pandemic. “The same goes for our latest acquisition. They fit our business and culture that was established here in 1969. By acquiring F.W. Burns, we remain in a key area of business expertise and it will help us grow our footprint in the logistics arena.”

Clark Logic operates a variety of brands and provides services that include storage, warehouse, logistics, transportation, industrial and commercial real estate, container, and equipment rental and sales. The company serves businesses in both the Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana regions.

Clark Logic’s brands include trailer rental and equipment leasing company iTrailer in addition to CMS Logistics LLC, J&L X-Press Services LLC, Total Transportation Systems and Team Manufacturing & Supply.

Across all brands, Clark Logic manages a fleet of more than 50 trucks and 4,000 trailers. The company also has more than 4 million square feet of real estate throughout Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana.

Last year, Clark Logic took on a 262,000-square-foot expansion on a 25-acre site in Battle Creek near the Fort Custer Industrial Park. The project consists of an industrial building — suited for manufacturing or a distribution center — with office space and parking.