Pro-Vision acquired by Boston PE firm

BYRON CENTER — Mobile video technology manufacturer Pro-Vision Video Systems Inc. has been acquired by a Boston-based private equity fund.

JMC Capital Partners was drawn to the deal by the Byron Center-based company’s track record of sustained growth, according to a statement.

Pro-Vision makes a range of video equipment, including body camera products. The company was acquired by Boston-based JMC Capital Partners. COURTESY PHOTO

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision designs, produces and installs rear vision and video recording systems, body cameras and video management software for commercial, law enforcement and transit customers.

Pro-Vision CEO Steve Peacock said the deal will help “accelerate” the company’s growth.

“And our mission is greater than business growth alone – our solutions have a direct impact on the safety of our users and the public,” Peacock said in a statement. “We are inspired that this partnership with JMC will enable us to improve the safety of even more people around the world.”

JMC Capital Partners focuses its investment strategy on companies with $5 million to $35 million in revenues in the lower middle market industrial product and technology sectors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.