Proper Beverage Co. opens new co-manufacturing facility

HUDSONVILLE — Grand Rapids area beverage producer Proper Beverage Co. has a new home.

Late last week, the company — a co-manufacturer of canned beverages including soda, energy drinks, tonics, alcohol and CBD-infused drinks — began production in a new 40,000 square foot co-manufacturing facility in Hudsonville.

The space, which was built to suit, provides Proper Beverage with additional canning lines, more tank capacity and expanded pack-out options.

“With our additional canning lines and increased capacity, we are better able to service both emerging and established partners who need to have more flexibility in their run sizes and timelines,” Proper Beverage CEO Kevin Clement said in a statement.