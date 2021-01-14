Renegade Customs sells assets to Brooklyn’s Uhuru Design

GRAND RAPIDS — Brooklyn-based furniture designer Uhuru Design has reached an agreement with Grand Rapids-based Renegade Customs to purchase the custom furniture design firm’s assets.

Renegade Customs is a full-service design and millwork shop that designs and produces building furniture and statement pieces for a wide range of clients, including installations for commercial spaces, hotels, restaurants and government buildings.

The company’s assets lend a wide range of capabilities to private equity-backed Uhuru Design, which is known for its sustainability in utilizing reclaimed and found materials.

Renegade Customs features an in-house woodshop in addition to master carpentry, CNC machining, finishing and metal capabilities. The firm also employs its own installation team.

“Renegade Customs is a natural progression of Uhuru’s expanding House of Brands strategy,” Uhuru Design CEO Leo Lucisano said in a statement. “This acquisition further strengthens our position and offerings in the B2B space, and it serves as the next step in our evolution to become the leading design house and furniture choice for all customers, no matter where they work, learn or live.”

Through the partnership, Uhuru expects to provide a nimble design process and quick turn production.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In October 2020, Uhuru announced that it had completed a $6.9 million raise involving an unspecified private equity firm. The raise was designed to bolster Uhuru’s national business to business reach and dealer network, as well as expand its direct to consumer business.

In addition to cash, the raise also included an expanded credit facility “and access to additional resources to support organizational growth and go-to-market strategies,” the company said at the time.