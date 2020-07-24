Retail signage maker C.G. Witvoet & Sons acquired by Jackson investment firm

WYOMING — Fourth-generation family-owned custom sign maker C.G. Witvoet & Sons Co. has been acquired by a Jackson-based investment group.

The Wyoming-based C.G. Witvoet & Sons, founded in 1932, operates from two facilities in the Grand Rapids area and serves as a manufacturer and wholesaler of interior retail store décor, signage and displays. The company had been looking for a partner with additional resources to help scale up, CFO Pete Musser said in a statement.

Buyers JBLR & Associates LLC will maintain the company’s name and have hired on existing key personnel after the close of the deal, according to a statement. The investment firm specializes in acquiring and operating family-owned companies.

“The company has been around for almost a century, and we are happy to have found a buyer with the time, passion, and resources to help us grow the company even more than we’ve been able,” said former owner Brian Witvoet, who described JBLR & Associates as “an excellent fit to continue C.G. Witvoet’s rich history and to foster further growth.”

For its part, JBLR & Associates had been seeking out deals in the West Michigan area, citing C.G. Witvoet’s national reach and growth potential.

“Our plan is to continue building scale organically in the near term and longer-term through future strategic M&A to further expand the Company’s footprint and its customer base,” JBLR & Associates Managing Director Craig Lydigsen said in a statement.

Terms of the deal, which was finalized in June, were not disclosed.

C.G. Witvoet & Sons was advised on the deal by Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Calder Capital LLC.

Calder Capital Managing Partner Max Friar noted the deal was the firm’s 19th transaction for the year.