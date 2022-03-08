Schupan & Sons acquires Iowa materials recycler

KALAMAZOO — Family-owned materials recycler Schupan & Sons Inc. has acquired a Midwest-based recycler, company officials announced.

The Kalamazoo-based company — a third-generation business that was established in 1968 — has acquired Des Moines, Iowa-based Mid America Recycling. Mid America Recycling operates from a 75,000-square-foot facility and specializes in recycling paper, metal, glass and plastic.

Mid America’s operations will roll into Schupan & Sons, which specializes in metal and plastic recycling while also serving as a processor, distributor and manufacturer for these materials.

Schupan operates 15 facilities located throughout Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. The new acquisition gives the company yet another foothold in the Midwest.

“Mid America Recycling’s multi-material recycling and deposit container operations align perfectly with being an industry leader in providing sustainable, high-quality, recycled materials,” Schupan & Sons Chief Operating Officer Tom Emmerich said in a statement. “Mid America has been a recycling leader in Iowa for years, and has a knowledgeable team with strong customer relationships. We’re a really good fit.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I have known the Schupan organization for years and have always respected the way they operate and treat people,” Mid America co-owner and President Mick Barrysaid in a statement. “I strongly believe we are leaving our company in the right hands.”