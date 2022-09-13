Shyft Group secures first pre-orders for electric delivery vans

The Shyft Group Inc.’s Blue Arc EV Solutions brand has secured its first 2,000-unit pre-order for its new line of electric Class 3, 4 and 5 walk-in delivery vans.

The Novi-based specialty vehicle manufacturer serving the commercial, retail and service vehicle markets with operations in Charlotte, where it was formerly headquartered, expects to begin taking customer pre-orders at the Mooresville, N.C.-based Randy Marion Automotive Group stores yet this month. Shyft Group will then start producing the delivery vans “in the Midwest” with delivery to the dealerships targeted for mid 2023.

Shyft Group (Nasdaq: SHYF) still needs to secure government approvals for the vehicles, which it anticipates will come by this winter, according to a statement. The company launched the line of all-electric delivery vans in March, as MiBiz previously reported.

“From the beginning just 14 short months ago, we’ve been confident in our EV commercial vehicle design because we have served last-mile delivery customers for nearly 50 years,” Shyft Group CEO Daryl Adams said in a statement. “We’ve hit all of our critical development milestones and most recently we’ve validated that our range will meet our customers’ expectations and this shows not only do we know what they need, we are delivering it.”

The Blue Arc EV line features a scalable design available in Class 3, 4 and 5 walk-in vans with body lengths from 12 feet to 22 feet. The vehicles feature 150 miles of range and are intended for last-mile delivery fleets.

The company designed the vans with a lightweight aluminum and composite body for the sake of durability and modular repairs. The models also include an integrated solar roof package to power auxiliary heating and air conditioning systems, according to a statement.

“Our long history working with Shyft through its Utilimaster brand and the overwhelmingly positive response to the Blue Arc Class 3 all-electric delivery walk-in van give us great confidence in the entire Blue Arc line-up, the Class 3 and 4, as well as the Class 5 that is in development now,” Brad Sigmon, vice president of sales at Randy Marion Automotive Group said in a statement. “The commercial grade features from Shyft, engineered with first-hand knowledge of last mile delivery, are a true differentiator versus the other EV options.”

Shyft Group also plans to present the Blue Arc vans and its Power Cube line of portable charging stations at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week.

Currently, Shyft Group employs 3,800 people across facilities in 10 states and one in Saltillo, Mexico.

Through midyear, the company generated $439.1 million in revenues, a decline of less than 1 percent from the previous year. In 2021, Shyft reported sales of $992 million.

In reporting second quarter results in July, the company affirmed its 2022 guidance for revenues in the range of $925 million to $1.1 billion and income from continuing operations of $21 million to $41 million “notwithstanding further chassis and supply chain related issues.” Shyft also expected to record $30 million in expenses for the year related to EV development.