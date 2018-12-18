Spartan Motors acquires fleet vehicle lighting and accessories installer

CHARLOTTE — Spartan Motors Inc. has acquired a Florida-based company that helps outfit vehicles with lighting, accessories and communications equipment.

The deal for Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Strobes-R-Us Inc. positions Spartan Motors (Nasdaq: SPAR) to offer more of its products to fleet and emergency vehicle customers, as well as expand its capabilities in the Southeastern U.S., according to a statement.

The business will become part of the Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS) business unit at Spartan Motors, a designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and specialty chassis.

Strobes-R-Us focuses on installing and distributing light bars, interior products, computer docks and other exterior accessories used on law enforcement, emergency response, towing, construction and other fleet vehicles.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, Spartan Motors President and CEO Daryl Adams said the company expected the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2019, “and will bring significant exposure to both fleet and Emergency Response upfit services, a natural adjacent industry segment, which will ultimately expand our addressable market for FVS, both in breadth and geography.”