Spartan Motors expands dealer network for emergency response vehicles

CHARLOTTE — Spartan Motors Inc. has expanded its dealership network in the southeastern U.S. for its Spartan Emergency Response business unit.

Under an agreement, Georgia-based Peach State Emergency Vehicles, a division of Peach State Truck Centers, is now an authorized dealer for the sale and service of Spartan ER vehicles, which includes fire truck chassis, according to a statement.

The deal allows Spartan Motors (Nasdaq: SPAR) to expand and “re-establish” its emergency vehicle presence in the Southeast, Spartan ER President Todd Fierro said in a statement.

“We look forward to working alongside this established and highly successful dealership group,” Fierro said. “Like us, they are committed to customer satisfaction and first responder safety.”

Peach State Emergency Vehicles operates from three locations in central Georgia and Alabama.

Jeff Cook, director of new truck sales at Peach State Emergency Vehicles, said the deal will allow a “major expansion of available emergency vehicle offerings” in the company’s service territory.