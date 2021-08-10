St. Joseph automation manufacturer expanding, adding 20 jobs to support growth

ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan company Edgewater Automation LLC is expanding as manufacturers across the state adopt automation to help ease workforce pressures.

The St. Joseph-based company announced this week that it would expand to a facility located at 211 Hilltop Road, which is also located in St. Joseph. The company, which is headquartered at 481 Renaissance Drive, will use the facility as additional assembly space.

The company cited growth as a reason for the $300,000 expansion, which is expected to add 20 jobs for the company that already employs 145 within Michigan. Edgewater also maintains offices in South Carolina.

“We are excited with the opportunity to expand both our footprint and talent here in Southwest Michigan,” Edgewater Automation Managing Director Tim Tate said in a statement. “This is where Edgewater’s story began 20 years ago. We believe our success comes from the surrounding communities and the people who live and work in Southwest Michigan.”

Edgewater Automation designs and builds custom advanced automation equipment, serving clients in the life sciences, automotive, commercial vehicle, consumer packaged goods, general manufacturing, electronics and logistics industries.

Other West Michigan-based automation companies have encountered the same growth needs. In June, Holland-based Mission Design & Automation LLC announced its $5 million expansion that is poised to bring 109 new jobs to its community.

Berrien County economic development agency Cornerstone Alliance worked with Edgewater to secure the company’s new space.

“We are thrilled that Edgewater will be expanding within Berrien County,” said Cornerstone Business Development Manager Cathy Tilley. “One of Cornerstone Alliance’s key goals is to retain and expand existing local businesses. We congratulate Edgewater for their ongoing success.”