Stryker acquires Bay Area medical device company

KALAMAZOO — Stryker Corp. has completed the acquisition of Arrinex Inc., a Menlo Park, Calif.-based medical device company that developed a treatment for chronic rhinitis.

Arrinex began commercializing its ClariFix device in 2017. The acquisition adds to the Kalamazoo-based Stryker’s ear, nose and throat product portfolio.

Clarifix website photo.

Rhinitis affects more than 24 million people in the U.S. annually and may cause runny nose, congestion, sneezing and nasal itching.

“This acquisition aligns with our focus on providing ENT physicians with new technologies that deliver more treatment options and better patient outcomes,” said Spencer Stiles, group president for Stryker’s Neurotechnology, Instruments and Spine division.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.