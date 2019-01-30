Subsidiary of Chinese manufacturer to invest $2 million into Holland HQ

HOLLAND — A subsidiary of a China-based manufacturer of electromechanical actuators plans to invest $2 million into a new headquarters facility and equipment on the lakeshore.

Kaidi LLC chose the Michigan location over a competing site in Mississippi, where it has an existing warehouse.

The state is providing the company with a performance-based $450,000 Business Development Program grant to support the project, which is expected to result in 95 new jobs, according to a statement from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

“Kaidi is excited to add Holland as a manufacturing location to service current and new customers in the medical, home goods, cinema and furniture industries,” said Sean McCarthy, a director at Kaidi.

The company, a subsidiary of Changzhou Kaidi Inc., is a vertically integrated supplier of electromechanical actuators for the medical, cinema seating, home/office and automotive industries, according to the MEDC. The leased Holland design and manufacturing plant is intended to service North America.

A timeline for the project was not immediately available.

Zeeland-based economic development firm Lakeshore Advantage Corp. also was involved in helping land the investment, and plans to help the company fill its new positions.

Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said the company’s move demonstrates that the lakeshore “is a top international choice for advanced manufacturing investment.”

Details about the Kaidi project came as the MEDC also announced that American Mitsuba Corp., a manufacturer of automotive components such as starter motors, would invest $13.5 million in new capacity and a 300-ton press at an existing facility in Mt. Pleasant, where it expected to create 45 jobs. The state offered a $360,000 performance-based grant to support the investment.

“When international companies choose Michigan over other states for their expansions, that is a statement about our state’s business attractiveness, talented workforce, and manufacturing leadership,” Jeff Mason, CEO of MEDC, said in a statement.