SW Mich. automation manufacturer to add 100 jobs, expands footprint to accommodate growth

SHOREHAM — Southwest Michigan automation manufacturer Eagle Technologies Group will add 100 jobs by 2024 and is leasing additional engineering and manufacturing space near St. Joseph to accommodate recent growth.

Headquartered in Bridgman, Eagle Technologies recently surpassed $100 million in revenue and credits much of its growth over the past decade to electric vehicle technology investments. The company provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for EV battery and powertrain markets, including battery cell deboxing, sorting assembling and testing and module automation.

“Over the last few years, we’ve doubled the size of our team. Our workforce is growing, and we are occupying additional facilities with people that fit our culture,” Eagle Technologies CEO Brandon Fuller said in a statement. “Our people are dedicated, highly skilled, and committed to our customers. Their eye for excellence and the persistent pursuit of quality keeps us performing at the peak of our industry and growing.”

The company offers Industry 4.0 solutions across a variety of industries, including transportation, energy, agriculture, medical and food processing.

Fuller said in an email that Eagle Technologies chose to expand near its headquarters in Bridgman and an existing 155,000-square-foot engineering and manufacturing facility near St. Joseph. The company’s Southwest Michigan footprint now exceeds 350,000 square feet, Fuller said.

Eagle Technologies also has an R&D and prototyping presence near Detroit, an electric vehicle battery assembling operation in San Jose, Calif., and installation and support facilities in Mexico, China and Ireland. The company partnered with Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation in 2019 on the 8,000-square-foot EV innovation center in San Jose by providing the battery pack assembly machine.

The company in August started leasing an 85,000-square-foot facility in the Berrien County village of Shoreham. The site is owned by Clark Logic LLC, a provider of single-source transportation, logistics, facility and real estate solutions. Clark Logic will receive a rebate from its utility, Indiana Michigan Power, for various energy efficiency upgrades that have been completed at the facility.

“This project is a significant illustration of the partnerships that create impactful outcomes in our community,” Cathy Tilley, director of business development at economic development organization Cornerstone Alliance, said of Eagle Technologies’ recent expansion. “We’re thrilled Eagle Technologies and Clark Logic are investing in Berrien County.”