Tenneco to close Sparta manufacturing facility, eliminate 78 jobs

SPARTA — A Tenneco Inc. auto manufacturing facility in Sparta is scheduled to close this summer, eliminating all 78 jobs at the facility.

Tenneco’s (NYSE: TEN) Federal-Mogul Piston Rings LLC will permanently close because of “changing global trends and technical changes within the industry that are dramatically lowering the demand globally for piston ring castings,” the company said in an April 30 letter to state officials.

The global auto supplier stated in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notification that the current business at the plant, located at 200 S. Maple St., will be transferred to other Tenneco facilities globally.

A Tenneco spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The employment terminations are expected to start on July 2 until the plant ceases operations. Employees represented by the local U.A.W. will have bumping rights and will be “affected in accordance with the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement” negotiated in October of 2020, according to the letter.

Tenneco is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of aftermarket, ride performance, clean air and powertrain products across multiple markets, including light and commercial vehicles. It reported $15.4 billion in revenue in 2020 compared to $17.5 billion in 2019. The company also shed about 5,000 employees worldwide from about 78,000 in 2019 to 73,000 in 2020.

Tenneco’s world headquarters is based in Lake Forest, Ill., while the company’s North America executive offices are based in Southfield. The company has more than 270 facilities on six continents.