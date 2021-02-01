TES America acquires assets of 3M subsidiary

HOLLAND — Advanced touchscreen provider TES America LLC plans to breathe new life into one of the industry’s first brands via a recent acquisition.

The Holland-based company announced on Monday that it has acquired certain assets from 3M Touch Systems, which is a subsidiary of 3M Company.

MicroTouch is one of those assets, a brand credited for introducing the first capacitive touchscreen back in 1984.

TES America announced that it planned to overhaul the look of — while expanding — the MicroTouch line of capacitive touch monitors. This includes adding all-in-one, multi-touch computer systems that are equipped with the latest TES-patented technology.

“With our vast industry experience and factory-direct product, I believe TES can bring MicroTouch back to the forefront of capacitive leadership,” TES America President Mark Littlefield said in a statement.

“When backed by TES, MicroTouch customers will not only get a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers, but also greater efficiency and flexibility through our regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities,” he added.

Additionally, TES America acquired Surface Capacitive and Projected Capacitive components and displays from 3M Touch Systems. These components are used for commercial applications for such industries as casino gaming, medical equipment and public kiosks.