TG Manufacturing acquires A2Z Coatings

GRAND RAPIDS — TG Manufacturing LLC created a new division to acquire Grand Rapids-based A2Z Coatings LLC, a supplier to the automotive, material handling and gaming industries.

A2Z Coatings currently operates a powder coating line out of a 35,000-square-foot facility in Grand Rapids with one of the largest curing furnaces in West Michigan, according to a statement.

The buyer will relocate the operations and employees to a powder coat line at a TGM Coatings LLC facility in Dorr. The company plans to enhance the operations with the addition of automation systems to increase throughput and quality on the existing powder coat line in a “new phase” for the group, according to TGM CEO Rich Achtenberg.

“Powder coat processing within the TGM Group will allow for continued complementary processing,” he said in a statement. “We’re excited to have automated powder coating capability to offer to the industrial community.”

The acquisition of A2Z Coatings by TGM Group comes on the heels of the company’s recent

deal for of Grand Rapids-based Turnkey Fabrication LLC, as MiBiz previously reported. As part of that expansion, TGM increased Turnkey’s existing single-shift operation to three shifts to support existing capacity requirements and TGM’s growth in several sectors, according to the company.

“Today’s acquisition, along with the addition of Turnkey in August, will greatly enhance the TGM Group’s goal of vertical process integration with intrinsic value to its customers,” Achtenberg stated.

Terms of the deal for A2Z were not disclosed.