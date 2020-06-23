TG Manufacturing acquires division from Turnkey Fabrication, its second deal with the company

GRAND RAPIDS — A freshly minted acquisition and newly formed division will allow Grand Rapids-based TG Manufacturing Group to manufacture complete integrated gaming machine assemblies.

The company said on Tuesday that it acquired the gaming machine integration division of Turnkey Fabrication LLC, which operates in a 20,000-square-foot facility in Grand Rapids and supplies businesses in the gaming sector across North America.

The new division of TGM Group is called TG Integration LLC and will continue to be based in Grand Rapids.

TGM Group began its vertical integration strategy in the gaming machine sector last year when it acquired Grand Rapids-based A2Z Powder Coating in October, which served as a supplier to the automotive, material handling and gaming industries.

A couple of months before that, TGM Group acquired Turnkey Fabrication’s metal fabrication division, a deal that was designed to increase capacity and market, allowing for faster and more responsive turnaround times.

“The addition of TG Integration consummates the gaming machine production vertical for TGM,” CEO Rich Achtenberg said in a statement. “Gaming machine production is an exciting sector to be in with tremendous growth potential globally and we are excited to offer some of the most vertically integrated products in the industry.”

Terms of the latest deal were not disclosed.